 MP News: 9-Year-Old Injured in Accidental Firing From Country-Made Pistol
A 19-year-old youth, Jitendra Pal, was injured after an accidental fire from an illegal country-made pistol in Doni village under Naugaon police station, Chhatarpur. The bullet lodged in his thigh, and he was admitted to the district hospital. Police are investigating the incident and the source of the illegal weapon.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old sustained serious injuries after being struck by a bullet fired from an illegal country-made pistol in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Saturday.

According to reports, the injured has been identified as Jitendra, a resident of Doni village, under the Naugaon police station area.

The incident unfolded around 5 pm in the evening, when an accidentally fired bullet struck his leg and lodged in his thigh, leaving him seriously injured.

Following the incident, family members immediately rushed him to the district hospital. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was shifted to the operation theatre.

The injured youth claims that the bullet was fired accidentally from the country-made pistol, causing his injury.

However, the police are investigating how the youth came to possess the illegal weapon and whether the firing was truly accidental.

Police swing into action

Naugaon Police Station SHO Valmiki Choubey said he confirmed that a police team immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving information and arranged for the injured youth to be taken to the district hospital via a 108 ambulance.

He added that the matter is being taken seriously, and people are being questioned regarding the illegal firearm.

Currently, the youth is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, and the police are engaged in a thorough investigation and further action in the case.

