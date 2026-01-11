 Bhopal News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Demands Special Package Of ₹20,000 Crore For Simhastha 2028
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
Bhopal News: Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda Demands Special Package Of ₹20,000 Crore For Simhastha 2028

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy chief minister-cum- finance minister Jagdish Devda has demanded a special package of Rs 20,000 crores for Simhastha 2028.

Devda placed this demand before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman during the pre-budget meetings of finance ministers of all states and centrally governed states in New Delhi on Saturday.

He informed that so far, more than Rs 20,000 crore had been spent on infrastructure development for Simhastha. To provide impetus to capital work in Madhya Pradesh, he pitched the demand that budgetary provision should be increased under budget plan.

He added that to calculate the limit of acquiring loan, the Centre was recognising a Gross State Domestic Product of 15,44,141 crore. He requested that instead of this, the state’s GSDP of 16,944,477 crore should be accepted.

Devda said that total capital expenditure in 2024-25 was Rs 67441 crore which was 19% more than the previous year. In 2025-26, capital expenditure was estimated to be Rs 82,513 crore which would be 22 % more than the previous year.

