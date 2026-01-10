MP News: Three Hyva Trucks Seized For Illegal Sand and Stone Ballast Transport In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of revenue department, mining and police departments seized three Hyva trucks for illegally transporting sand and stone ballast (gitti) in Manegaon and adjacent areas of Jabalpur district.

The joint team conducted surprise inspections in Manegaon and adjoining areas on Friday night as per the instructions of Collector Raghavendra Singh to curb the illegal excavation, transportation, and storage of minerals in the district.

During the inspection, three Hyva vehicles were stopped and were found transporting sand and ballast without valid transit passes and exceeding the permissible load capacity.

The vehicles were seized on the spot.

The team was led by tehsildar Ravindra Patel, the seized vehicles were taken to the Bargi police station for safe custody. The tehsildar has reported to the Bargi police station that while the vehicles were being taken to the police station, one Rohit Jain and his associates intercepted them near the toll plaza on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway.

Hence, additional police force was called to the spot to ensure the vehicles reached the Bargi station safely.

Patel also said that a formal representation has been submitted to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bargi for necessary legal action for obstruction of official duties during this operation.