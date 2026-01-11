MP News: MP High Court Orders Social Service After 19-Day Delay By Petitioner |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed a petitioner to spend time in social service after he delayed the court’s earlier order by 19 days.

The court issued the direction as a condition for granting a fresh hearing of the petition.

As per the order, petitioner Kapil Agrawal must visit ‘Mercy Home’ in Gwalior within 15 days. He will have to stay there for at least one hour and distribute fruits or sweets worth around ₹1,000 among the residents.

With this direction, the court aimed to teach petitioner accountability and compassion. The service will allow the petitioner to reflect on his actions while extending help to those in need, the court said.

Court seeks written report

The court also ordered Agrawal to submit a written report describing his experience at the facility. Also, he must suggest ways to improve its arrangements.

Earlier, the court had asked him to perform service at Swarg Sadan and donate food items worth ₹2,000.

It is said Agrawal has admitted his mistake and assured the court of better conduct in the future.

Considering his apology and willingness to improve, the court forgave the delay and restored the petition for further hearing.

(Inputs from FP News Service)