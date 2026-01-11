MP News: Old Neem & Mango Trees Felled At Oxygen Hub In Gwalior’s Jiwaji University; Municipal Officials Intervene | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior's oxygen hub was under jeopardy as several old and valuable trees, including neem and mango, were cut near Jiwaji University without the administration's permit.

According to reports, upon receiving information about tree felling, municipal corporation officials rushed to the spot and immediately stopped the tree cutting. They also seized the wood from the felled trees.

Locals said, trees were being indiscriminately cut down at Jiwaji University, also known as Gwalior's oxygen hub. Reportedly, no prior permission was obtained from the municipal corporation for this.

The trees were reportedly cut down near the university's daycare center. However, according to the municipal corporation, the amount of wood recovered does not match the number of trees cut down.

Mukesh Bansal, the municipal corporation’s park nodal officer, said action under the Tree Preservation Act would be taken if permission was not granted.

According to Professor Rajendra Khatik, the trees had been cut 20 days ago with permission from the authority. He claimed that the trees were damaging a building, which is why they were cut down.

However, Vimalendra Singh Rathore, the Public Relations Officer of Jiwaji University, said details about permission would be provided after verification.

The incident triggered serious concern about the felling of trees in an important green zone in Gwalior.