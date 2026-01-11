 MP News: Actors Shilpa, Shamita Shetty & Ashish Vidyarthi Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple -- VIDEO
MP News: Actors Shilpa, Shamita Shetty & Ashish Vidyarthi Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple -- VIDEO

Renowned actors Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and Ashish Vidyarthi visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, seeking blessings. The Shetty sisters participated in the evening aarti, describing the experience as spiritually uplifting, while Ashish Vidyarthi performed abhishek and puja at the ancient Koteshwar Mahadev. Temple officials welcomed and honored all three celebrities.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
MP News: Renowned Actors Shilpa, Shamita Shetty & Ashish Vidyarthi Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The sacred Jyotirlinga shrine in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar witnessed visits by several prominent film celebrities, adding enthusiasm among devotees at the temple.

Earlier on Saturday evening, renowned actresses Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty visited the Jyotirlinga shrine of Lord Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain.

The two sisters participated in the evening aarti (prayer ceremony) at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and received the blessings of Baba Mahakal after performing the rituals.

Check out the video:

The arrival of the actresses at the temple premises created considerable excitement among the devotees.

Assistant Administrator Himanshu Carpenter, on behalf of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, welcomed and honored Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty.

After the darshan, actress Shilpa Shetty said, "One can only visit Mahakal when called by Baba himself, not by one's own will." Describing the experience of the evening aarti as extraordinary, Shilpa Shetty said that its energy cannot be expressed in words and that she would like to visit Ujjain again for darshan.

Shamita Shetty, while describing her first experience in Mahakaleshwar Temple, said, "It felt like Baba Mahakal had finally called me, and I experienced profound peace and positive energy during the Puja."

Both actresses praised the temple's arrangements and spoke of their spiritual experience.

On Sunday morning, renowned film actor Ashish Vidyarthi also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and sought blessings. He performed abhishek and puja at the ancient Shri Koteshwar Mahadev situated at Shri Koti Teerth Kund.

The actor appreciated the management committee for organising the darshan without any hassle for the devotees. He said, "It was a peaceful experience, and I will surely want to come back here."

