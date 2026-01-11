 MP News: Kumar Sanu Fan Attempts Suicide 3 Times Believing Singer Is Angry With Him In Jabalpur; Survives
A 32-year-old man, a Kumar Sanu fan, survived three suicide attempts in Jabalpur after suffering mental confusion during a train journey. The Bihar resident tried to jump from a moving train, injured himself at a station, and later jumped from a hospital ward. He is stable. Police are investigating the incident and hospital security lapses.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
MP News: Kumar Sanu Fan Attempts Suicide 3 Times Believing Singer Is Angry With Him In Jabalpur; Survives

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man, a fan of Kumar Sanu, allegedly attempted suicide 3 times, believing the singer was angry with him, as reported on Sunday.

Fortunately, he survived all the attempts and is in stable condition at present. However, the incident has left everyone stunned.

According to information, the man was identified as Pramod Manjhi, a resident of Chhapra in Bihar, and is believed to be mentally unstable.

He was travelling from Nagpur to his hometown with his brother-in-law after falling ill while working as a labourer. 

During the train journey, his mental condition reportedly worsened, and he tried multiple times to harm himself. His brother-in-law managed to stop him from jumping off a moving train.

After reaching Jabalpur railway station, the man injured himself inside a station toilet and was rushed to the medical college hospital. 

During treatment, he again attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the ENT ward. Fortunately, he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Doctors said his condition is now stable, though he has injuries on his neck, hands and abdomen. Family members have reached the hospital.

‘Kumar Sanu was angry’

During questioning, the man told police that he listens to songs by Kumar Sanu and other singers, but believed that listening to other singers would anger Kumar Sanu’s fans. This fear and mental confusion led him to take extreme steps.

The incident has also raised questions about hospital security, as the patient managed to jump from the ward during treatment. 

The GRP police have started an investigation and said detailed questioning will be done once his mental condition fully stabilises.

