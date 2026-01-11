 MP News: 'Matar Mahotsav' Commences In Jabalpur; Green Peas Gain New Recognition Under the 'One District-One Product' Scheme
A Pea Festival was organized in Jabalpur to promote green peas selected under the ‘One District–One Product’ scheme. The event showcased a variety of pea-based dishes and highlighted branding and marketing opportunities. Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh praised the initiative, emphasizing farmer welfare, natural farming, and efforts to give Jabalpur peas a distinct identity.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 'Pea Festival' was organised on Sunday to promote the branding and marketing of green peas, which have been selected under the 'One District-One Product' scheme for Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The event was jointly organised by the District Administration, the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, and the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, with support from various trade, tourism, and industry associations.

The festival featured a competition showcasing a variety of traditional and modern dishes prepared using green peas. Participants highlighted the versatility and nutritional value of peas through innovative recipes.

Madhya Pradesh Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh attended the event as the chief guest and appreciated the initiative after tasting several pea-based products.

Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Singh said the ODOP scheme reflects the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to ensure inclusive development by promoting local products. He noted that efforts to establish Jabalpur peas as a distinct brand began years ago but faced challenges due to data-related issues, which have now been resolved.

The Minister expressed confidence that green peas would strengthen farmers’ incomes and local industries.

He also informed that 2026 will be celebrated as the Farmer Welfare Year, with initiatives planned to spread awareness of government schemes. Emphasizing natural farming, he said green peas are emerging as a key product under sustainable agricultural practices.

