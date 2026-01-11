MP News: Youth Shot Dead in Open Firing Over Old Dispute In Datia; 11 Booked |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Bike-borne assailants opened fire indiscriminately due to an old rivalry, killing a man on the spot, in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on the Rajgarh Govind Ganj road under the Kotwali police station area of ​​the district, and the deceased was identified as Surendra Yadav.

According to reports, the intended target escaped unharmed, while Yadav, who was with him, lost his life. The deceased also reportedly had a prior criminal record.

CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene captured the assailants arriving on a motorcycle and fleeing after the incident. According to an eyewitness, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, armed with weapons, and fired indiscriminately.

The Kotwali police have registered a case of murder against 8 named and 3 unknown accused, including Dinesh Giri, Varun Giri, Vivek Gurjar, Sachin Sharma, Himanshu Costa, Rinkle Raja Parmar, Uday Raja Parmar, and Abhi Pandit. Teams have been formed to launch a search for them.

A person identified as Vikas Giri is being accused of conspiring in this murder, while the other accused carried out the attack.

The police sent the body for postmortem. After the post-mortem, the deceased's family members appeared dissatisfied with the police action outside the mortuary and refused to take the body or perform the last rites. TI Dhirendra Mishra, who arrived at the spot, tried to pacify the family. The family demanded that more names be added to the FIR.

The murder on the main road has instilled fear among commuters and local residents.