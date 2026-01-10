MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing a mobile phone and cash, in Belkhadu area of Jabalour district.

Police said the accused were identified as Raman Vishwakarma (25) and Rishi Rai (36) and that they have recovered the stolen mobile phone, Rs.8,000 cash, and the motorcycle used in the crime from the two.

According to the police, shop owner Krishna Kumar Patel lodged a complaint of theft at his shop on November 14, 2025 after he allegedly found a mobile phone and around Rs.80,000-85,000 cash missing.

The accused were arrested from Suratlai. They were reportedly looking for a buyer for the stolen mobile phone. During interrogation, Vishwakarma confessed that he, along with Rai and an associate named Ankit Thakur, had broken into the shop.

The accused divided the cash among themselves and had spent most of the money. Both Rai and Vishwakarma have been arrested and a search is underway to nab Thakur, police said. Following the report, a case was registered under sections 331(4) and 305(A) of the BNS.