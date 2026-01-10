 MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Shop Theft In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a shop and stealing a mobile phone and cash, in Belkhadu area of Jabalour district.

Police said the accused were identified as Raman Vishwakarma (25) and Rishi Rai (36) and that they have recovered the stolen mobile phone, Rs.8,000 cash, and the motorcycle used in the crime from the two.

The accused divided the cash among themselves and had spent most of the money. Both Rai and Vishwakarma have been arrested and a search is underway to nab Thakur, police said. Following the report, a case was registered under sections 331(4) and 305(A) of the BNS.

