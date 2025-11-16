 Bhopal News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Brother-In-Law; Crime Exposed After Minor's Pregnancy Came To Light
The victim began experiencing stomach pain and vomiting after which her father rushed her to the hospital. During a checkup, her pregnancy was confirmed. The police were immediately informed. The police counseled the victim and recorded her statement where she revealed all the misdeeds of the accused.

Updated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of sexual assault againt a minor was reported in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, where a 14-year-old was raped by her brother-in-law, as reported on Sunday.

The matter was exposed when the pregnancy of the minor was revealed. Police filed an FIR based on information from the hospital.

According to the reports, the incident took place at the victim's residence. When the girl's health deteriorated, her father took her to the hospital, where her pregnancy was confirmed.

The doctors then informed the police. Police arrived at the hospital and registered an FIR for rape based on the victim's statements. The accused youth has been taken into custody.

According to the police, the victim lives in a slum where her father works as a labourer and her mother is mentally unstable.

The victim was alone at home when her brother-in-law arrived in October. Seeing her alone, he intimidated her and raped her.

Accused threatened to kill the minor if she disclosed the matter to anyone. Due to fear of the accused, she did not report the incident to anyone.

The victim began experiencing stomach pain and vomiting after which her father rushed her to the hospital.

During a checkup, her pregnancy was confirmed. The police were immediately informed. The police counseled the victim and recorded her statement where she revealed all the misdeeds of the accused.

Based on the statement of the victim, the police registered a case of rape against the accused brother-in-law under sections of the POCSO Act and initiated an investigation .

