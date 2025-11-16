MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For 2 Days | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was brutally beaten by his brother-in-laws during a late-night liquor party in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, leaving him unconscious for 2 days. The accused then abandoned him at a hospital and fled.

According to information, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Satish Kushwaha, originally from Gormi in Bhind. He was currently working at a sweets shop in Bhopal, told police that his in-laws live in Badagaon Rising City in Gwalior.

He had come from Bhopal to visit his ailing father-in-law and is now recovering, police said. The incident took place in Gwalior’s Maharajpura area.

His wife had come earlier to care for her unwell father, and Satish had arrived to meet them.

On the night of the incident, his brother-in-law Rahul Kushwaha and Rahul’s brother-in-law Jeetu Kushwaha invited Satish to a liquor party at Jeetu’s rented house in Aastha Nagar.

Attack over broken engagement

Satish said that after he became intoxicated, Rahul accused him of causing his brother Gaurav’s engagement to break. Rahul claimed Satish had spoken ill of him to the girl’s family.

Satish denied the allegations and said he did not even know the girl’s family. This led to an argument, after which Rahul and Jeetu began abusing him and then assaulting him with sticks, kicks and punches until he fell unconscious.

The accused then took the unconscious man to the hospital and ran away. Satish remained unconscious for 2 days.

Once he regained consciousness, police recorded his statement and learnt that he had been beaten by his brother-in-laws.

Maharajpura police station in-charge Yashwant Goyal said an FIR has been registered against the accused for assault. A search is underway to arrest them.