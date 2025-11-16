 MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For 2 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For 2 Days

MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For 2 Days

According to information, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Satish Kushwaha, originally from Gormi in Bhind. He was currently working at a sweets shop in Bhopal, told police that his in-laws live in Badagaon Rising City in Gwalior. He had come from Bhopal to visit his ailing father-in-law and is now recovering, police said.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For 2 Days | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was brutally beaten by his brother-in-laws during a late-night liquor party in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, leaving him unconscious for 2 days. The accused then abandoned him at a hospital and fled. 

According to information, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Satish Kushwaha,  originally from Gormi in Bhind. He was currently working at a sweets shop in Bhopal, told police that his in-laws live in Badagaon Rising City in Gwalior. 

He had come from Bhopal to visit his ailing father-in-law and is now recovering, police said. The incident took place in Gwalior’s Maharajpura area. 

His wife had come earlier to care for her unwell father, and Satish had arrived to meet them.

FPJ Shorts
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years
'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years
New Couple In B-Town? Vijay Verma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Turn Up The Heat In Manish Malhotra Couture
New Couple In B-Town? Vijay Verma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Turn Up The Heat In Manish Malhotra Couture
India–Chile Trade Talks Likely To Resume In December For Key CEPA Negotiations
India–Chile Trade Talks Likely To Resume In December For Key CEPA Negotiations

On the night of the incident, his brother-in-law Rahul Kushwaha and Rahul’s brother-in-law Jeetu Kushwaha invited Satish to a liquor party at Jeetu’s rented house in Aastha Nagar. 

Read Also
MP News: 5 Dead After Fortuner Rams Into Tractor Trolley In Gwalior
article-image

Attack over broken engagement 

Satish said that after he became intoxicated, Rahul accused him of causing his brother Gaurav’s engagement to break. Rahul claimed Satish had spoken ill of him to the girl’s family.

Satish denied the allegations and said he did not even know the girl’s family. This led to an argument, after which Rahul and Jeetu began abusing him and then assaulting him with sticks, kicks and punches until he fell unconscious.

The accused then took the unconscious man to the hospital and ran away. Satish remained unconscious for 2 days. 

Once he regained consciousness, police recorded his statement and learnt that he had been beaten by his brother-in-laws.

Maharajpura police station in-charge Yashwant Goyal said an FIR has been registered against the accused for assault. A search is underway to arrest them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In...

MP News: Local Resident Calls Revenue Official In front Of Mayor, Exposes Him For Demanding Bribe In...

MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For...

MP News: Man Brutally Beaten by Brother-In-Laws At Liquor Party In Gwalior; Remained Unconscious For...

Bhopal News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Brother-In-Law; Crime Exposed After Minor's Pregnancy Came To...

Bhopal News: 14-Year-Old Raped By Brother-In-Law; Crime Exposed After Minor's Pregnancy Came To...

Bhopal News: ‘Journalism Is Meaningful Only When It Becomes The Voice Of Public,’ Says MCU Vice...

Bhopal News: ‘Journalism Is Meaningful Only When It Becomes The Voice Of Public,’ Says MCU Vice...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Joins Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra’ In Mathura;...