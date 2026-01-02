Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was found dead under Arera Hills police station limits on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Vicky Silawat, a resident of Bhim Nagar.

According to reports, Vicky was found unconscious inside his house late at night. When his brother reached the spot, he found him dead. Family members alleged that froth coming out of Vicky’s mouth raise suspicion about the cause of death.

The family alleged murder while citing an old enmity with a local youth. Vicky’s brother claimed that the same person had earlier attacked Vicky with a knife and an FIR for attempted murder was registered in that case. The family claimed that Vicky could not have committed suicide as he was mentally stable and had no stress and never showed any suicidal tendencies.

The brother further alleged that Vicky may have been strangled or poisoned. He worked as a waiter at a hotel and was regular and responsible worker.

Police officials said that the exact cause of death would be determined only after the post-mortem report.