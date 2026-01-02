 Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play

Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play

The family alleged murder while citing an old enmity with a local youth. Vicky’s brother claimed that the same person had earlier attacked Vicky with a knife, and an FIR for attempted murder was registered in that case. The family claimed that Vicky could not have committed suicide, as he was mentally stable and had no stress and never showed any suicidal tendencies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was found dead under Arera Hills police station limits on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Vicky Silawat, a resident of Bhim Nagar.

According to reports, Vicky was found unconscious inside his house late at night. When his brother reached the spot, he found him dead. Family members alleged that froth coming out of Vicky’s mouth raise suspicion about the cause of death.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh January 2, 2026 Weather Update: Cold Nights Grip State; Gwalior Shivers, Bhopal Wakes...
article-image

The family alleged murder while citing an old enmity with a local youth. Vicky’s brother claimed that the same person had earlier attacked Vicky with a knife and an FIR for attempted murder was registered in that case. The family claimed that Vicky could not have committed suicide as he was mentally stable and had no stress and never showed any suicidal tendencies.

The brother further alleged that Vicky may have been strangled or poisoned. He worked as a waiter at a hotel and was regular and responsible worker.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Zepto Licensee Employees, Says Modesty Complaint Filed As Act Of Vengeance After Termination
Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Zepto Licensee Employees, Says Modesty Complaint Filed As Act Of Vengeance After Termination
Vijay Hazare Trophy: No Fans, Telecast For Shubman Gill's Return For Punjab Against Sikkim
Vijay Hazare Trophy: No Fans, Telecast For Shubman Gill's Return For Punjab Against Sikkim
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3

Police officials said that the exact cause of death would be determined only after the post-mortem report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play

Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play

MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma...

MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma...

Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Forced Into Child Marriage

Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Forced Into Child Marriage

Bhopal News: Advance Alerts Help Irani Gang Kingpin Dodge Arrest

Bhopal News: Advance Alerts Help Irani Gang Kingpin Dodge Arrest

Bhopal News: Hit And Run; Unidentified Vehicle Crushes Biker To Death

Bhopal News: Hit And Run; Unidentified Vehicle Crushes Biker To Death