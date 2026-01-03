Bhopal News: Hamidia Hospital Mum On Cracked Radiant Warmers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hamidia Hospital administration has not owned responsibility for procurement of radiant warmers after plates of newly supplied equipment were found cracked, raising serious safety concern.

Around 900 radiant warmers were supplied to government hospitals across state, but defects surfaced soon after installation as plates began cracking. These warmers are used in paediatrics department to regulate body temperature of newborn babies.

Fifteen radiant warmers were supplied to Hamidia Hospital. Despite cracked plates, neither hospital medical superintendent nor Gandhi Medical College dean has taken responsibility for how defective equipment was supplied.

Madhya Pradesh Health Corporation Limited (MPHCL) had purchased nearly 900 radiant warmers for sub-health centres, district hospitals and medical colleges. Total cost of procurement is estimated at Rs 6.5 crore.

Incidents of cracked plates have also been reported from other districts, including Raisen. Despite this, CMHOs have remained silent on quality of supplied equipment.

Paediatrics department at Hamidia Hospital termed the issue serious and directly related to safety of newborns. Department questioned quality of warmers and informed Health Corporation about defects.

Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sumit Tandon said, I did not sign any paper in last two months. How these radiant warmers were supplied is not in my knowledge.