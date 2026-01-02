MP News: Ex-Bar President Among Four Jailed For Burning Ambedkar Poster In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Friday sent four individuals, including prominent advocate and former president of the High Court Bar Association Anil Mishra, to jail for their involvement in the public burning of a poster of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The four were arrested on Thursday and subsequently produced before the court on Friday.

The controversial act is reported to be a direct retaliatory protest by members of the Savarna community. This retaliation was triggered by a prior incident on December 25, when Bhim Army workers publicly burned copies of the Manusmriti in Shivpuri.

The situation outside the courtroom remained charged. According to eyewitnesses, as advocate Anil Mishra was being taken away after the hearing, he and a group of his supporters raised provocative slogans, including "Ambedkar Murdabad".

According to sources, the hearing in the case has been formally adjourned and is scheduled to resume on January 3. All four accused will remain in jail until the next court date.