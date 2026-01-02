 Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma Bharti Demands 'Dand' For Those Responsible
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma Bharti Demands 'Dand' For Those Responsible

Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma Bharti Demands 'Dand' For Those Responsible

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti criticised the government over the Rs 2 lakh compensation for Indore water deaths, saying no money can value human life. Calling the incident a shame for Madhya Pradesh, she said dirty water deaths have embarrassed the state. She demanded accountability, apology, and strict action against those responsible.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti took a veiled dig at the government after 15 people died, 1000+ infected due to contaminated water in last three days in Indore.

She accused 'those sitting on chair' for failing to take timely action to ensure the city atleast gets its basics-- drinking water, right, while themselves enjoying bottles of Bisleri."

"...ya toh pashchatap ya toh dand," Bharti further demanded strict punishment for those officials and leaders responsible for the Indore tragedy, emphasising such a sin cannot be settled with a mere explanation or apology!

Check out her X post below :

FPJ Shorts
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Karnataka Survey Shows Strong Voter Confidence In EVMs Over Ballot Papers, Undercutting Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Claims
Karnataka Survey Shows Strong Voter Confidence In EVMs Over Ballot Papers, Undercutting Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Claims

As the death toll begun to rose on December 31, the state government announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased.

Mounting another attack, she said that no amount of money can make up for the loss of a human life.

Taking to X, she said that the deaths caused by dirty water at the end of 2025 have embarrassed Madhya Pradesh and left a deep stain on governance. She questioned how such a serious failure could happen in Indore, a city that is often praised as the cleanest city in the country.

Uma Bharti pointed out that Indore, which is known as the cleanest city in the country, has witnessed such ugly conditions where people were forced to drink poison-like water.

Jis shehar ko desh ka sabse swachh shehar kaha jata hai, wahan zehrela paani logon ki jaan le raha hai, yeh bahut sharmnaak hai.”

In another post, Uma Bharti widened her criticism beyond Indore, saying that not just the city mayor but the entire Madhya Pradesh government and administration must be held responsible. She said all those linked to this “serious sin” are answerable to the public and should stand in the dock for their failure.

Read Also
Indore Water Death: 'Maut Ka Pani...' Protesting Congress Puts Up Posters After Lethal Water Kills...
article-image

She also explained why she could not meet media persons after raising the issue on X. Uma Bharti said she had undergone surgery on her right eye three days ago and has been advised complete rest.

She added that she has been told to avoid mobile phone use, calls, sunlight, dust, and public meetings for at least seven days.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 15
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma...

Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma...

Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning;...

Indore News: IMC Worker Refills 'Piyau' Pots From Tanker Carrying 'Unfit For Drinking' Warning;...

Indore Water Deaths: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 15

Indore Water Deaths: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies During Treatment; Toll Rises To 15

Indore News: Over 330 Found Driving Drunk On New Year’s Eve In Indore; More Than 2,000 Cops...

Indore News: Over 330 Found Driving Drunk On New Year’s Eve In Indore; More Than 2,000 Cops...

Madhya Pradesh January 2, 2026 Weather Update: Cold Nights Grip State; Gwalior Shivers, Bhopal Wakes...

Madhya Pradesh January 2, 2026 Weather Update: Cold Nights Grip State; Gwalior Shivers, Bhopal Wakes...