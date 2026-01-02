Indore Water Deaths: 'Those Sitting On Chair Are Enjoying Bisleri, Leaving Public To Die..', Uma Bharti Demands 'Dand' For Those Responsible

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti took a veiled dig at the government after 15 people died, 1000+ infected due to contaminated water in last three days in Indore.

She accused 'those sitting on chair' for failing to take timely action to ensure the city atleast gets its basics-- drinking water, right, while themselves enjoying bottles of Bisleri."

"...ya toh pashchatap ya toh dand," Bharti further demanded strict punishment for those officials and leaders responsible for the Indore tragedy, emphasising such a sin cannot be settled with a mere explanation or apology!

Check out her X post below :

1. इंदौर दूषित पानी के मामले में यह कौन कह रहा है कि हमारी चली नहीं।

2. जब आपकी नहीं चली तो आप पद पर बैठे हुए बिसलेरी का पानी क्यों पीते रहे? पद छोड़कर जनता के बीच क्यों नहीं पहुंचे?

3. ऐसे पापों का कोई स्पष्टीकरण नहीं होता या तो प्रायश्चित या दंड! — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) January 2, 2026

As the death toll begun to rose on December 31, the state government announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased.

Mounting another attack, she said that no amount of money can make up for the loss of a human life.

Taking to X, she said that the deaths caused by dirty water at the end of 2025 have embarrassed Madhya Pradesh and left a deep stain on governance. She questioned how such a serious failure could happen in Indore, a city that is often praised as the cleanest city in the country.

1. साल 2025 के अंत में इंदौर में गंदे पानी पीने से हुई मौतें हमारा प्रदेश, हमारी सरकार और हमारी पूरी व्यवस्था को शर्मिंदा और कलंकित कर गईं।

2. प्रदेश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का अवार्ड प्राप्त करने वाले नगर में इतनी बदसूरती, गंदगी, जहर मिला पानी जो कितनी जिंदगियों को निगल गया और… — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) January 2, 2026

Uma Bharti pointed out that Indore, which is known as the cleanest city in the country, has witnessed such ugly conditions where people were forced to drink poison-like water.

“Jis shehar ko desh ka sabse swachh shehar kaha jata hai, wahan zehrela paani logon ki jaan le raha hai, yeh bahut sharmnaak hai.”

In another post, Uma Bharti widened her criticism beyond Indore, saying that not just the city mayor but the entire Madhya Pradesh government and administration must be held responsible. She said all those linked to this “serious sin” are answerable to the public and should stand in the dock for their failure.

1. सिर्फ इंदौर के मेयर नहीं, मध्य प्रदेश का शासन एवं प्रशासन, इस महापाप के सभी जिम्मेवार लोग जनता के प्रति अपराध के कटघरे में खड़े हैं।



2. मेरी 'X' पर प्रतिक्रिया के बाद मीडिया के पत्रकार भाई बहनों से नहीं मिल पाने के लिए क्षमा मांगती हूं, अभी 3 दिन पहले मेरी दाईं आंख की सर्जरी… — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) January 2, 2026

She also explained why she could not meet media persons after raising the issue on X. Uma Bharti said she had undergone surgery on her right eye three days ago and has been advised complete rest.

She added that she has been told to avoid mobile phone use, calls, sunlight, dust, and public meetings for at least seven days.