Indore Water Death: 'Maut Ka Pani...' Protesting Congress Puts Up Posters After Lethal Water Kills 10, Infects 1400 People In Bhagirathpura -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has intensified its protest against the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) over the issue of contaminated water supply in the city.

Late on Wednesday night, Congress workers pasted posters inside the Municipal Corporation premises, sharply targeting the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

The posters carried provocative and satirical slogans such as 'Yamraj Kamal Chhap Pani' and 'Presented by the Cannibal Municipal Corporation.'

Images of Yamraj were also displayed on the posters, symbolically accusing the civic body of playing with the lives of citizens by supplying contaminated drinking water.

#WATCH | #Indore: Congress Pastes Satirical Posters Against IMC, BJP After Nine People Lose Lives Due To Contaminated Water #IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/G8zBQCutUl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 1, 2026

Congress warns of intensified protest

The names of Congress leaders Vivek Khandelwal, Devendra Singh Yadav, and Girish Yadav were mentioned on the posters.

The Congress alleges that due to the negligence of the municipal corporation, residents are being forced to consume polluted water, significantly increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Congress leaders warned that if arrangements for clean and safe drinking water are not made at the earliest, the party will further intensify its agitation.

CM visited Indore

In view of the seriousness of the matter, CM Mohan Yadav also visited Indore's Verma Hospital on Wednesday evening and met the pateints and their family members.

Earlier on Tuesday, he also announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased.