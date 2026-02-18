 Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

The incident occurred while two children were playing on the street. A recklessly driven sedan (registration number MP09AH8097) sped through the colony, colliding with a parked scooter belonging to Dilip Prajapat. The force of the impact caused the scooter to fall onto a boy identified as Aviral, son of Nitesh Sisodia, who was standing nearby.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:27 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding taxi in Babu Murai Colony under Aerodrome police station limits on Sunday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV and went viral on Tuesday, reportedly occurred while the taxi driver was attempting to flee from a group of people chasing him on two-wheelers.

The footage shows the child having a narrow escape from a more serious accident as he was not directly hit by the car but was struck by a parked two-wheeler that was knocked over by the vehicle's impact.

Read Also
Indore News: Six Cyber Help Desks Set Up At Mahakal Temple During Mahashivratri Festival
article-image

The incident occurred while two children were playing on the street. A recklessly driven sedan (registration number MP09AH8097) sped through the colony, colliding with a parked scooter belonging to Dilip Prajapat. The force of the impact caused the scooter to fall onto a boy identified as Aviral, son of Nitesh Sisodia, who was standing nearby.

FPJ Shorts
Love Triangle Murder Accused Booked For Extortion, Firing At Vendor In Govandi
Love Triangle Murder Accused Booked For Extortion, Firing At Vendor In Govandi
Nepal Beat Scotland By 7 Wickets In ICC T20 World Cup
Nepal Beat Scotland By 7 Wickets In ICC T20 World Cup
Maharashtra PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhonsale Orders Urgent Road Repairs Before Nashik Kumbh
Maharashtra PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhonsale Orders Urgent Road Repairs Before Nashik Kumbh
BMC Group Leaders Propose New Corporation Hall On Municipal Gymkhana Plot Opposite Headquarters
BMC Group Leaders Propose New Corporation Hall On Municipal Gymkhana Plot Opposite Headquarters

Following the incident, the Aerodrome police registered a case against the driver Rahul Panwar of Sanwer based on a complaint filed by Nitesh Sisodia. According to the victim's family, Aviral sustained leg injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Tarun Singh Bhati said that the police have arrested the errant driver and seized the vehicle. A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, a taxi driver, had entered the colony to drop off a passenger. During questioning, he told police that while he was returning, his car collided with another vehicle, prompting some of the people to chase him on two-wheelers. He claimed that he sped up to flee the pursuing crowd, which led to the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
MP News: Workshop For Adolescent Girls At PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya In Kasrawad
MP News: Workshop For Adolescent Girls At PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya In Kasrawad
MP News: Local Group Alleges Illegal Construction At Shrine Inside Mohan Talkies Complex
MP News: Local Group Alleges Illegal Construction At Shrine Inside Mohan Talkies Complex
MP News: Minister Clarifies Panchayat Powers During Budget Session
MP News: Minister Clarifies Panchayat Powers During Budget Session
MP News: Teacher Suspended For Posting Class 10 English Exam Paper On WhatsApp In Burhanpur
MP News: Teacher Suspended For Posting Class 10 English Exam Paper On WhatsApp In Burhanpur