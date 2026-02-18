Indore News: Minor Injured After Being Hit By Car; CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding taxi in Babu Murai Colony under Aerodrome police station limits on Sunday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV and went viral on Tuesday, reportedly occurred while the taxi driver was attempting to flee from a group of people chasing him on two-wheelers.

The footage shows the child having a narrow escape from a more serious accident as he was not directly hit by the car but was struck by a parked two-wheeler that was knocked over by the vehicle's impact.

The incident occurred while two children were playing on the street. A recklessly driven sedan (registration number MP09AH8097) sped through the colony, colliding with a parked scooter belonging to Dilip Prajapat. The force of the impact caused the scooter to fall onto a boy identified as Aviral, son of Nitesh Sisodia, who was standing nearby.

Following the incident, the Aerodrome police registered a case against the driver Rahul Panwar of Sanwer based on a complaint filed by Nitesh Sisodia. According to the victim's family, Aviral sustained leg injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Tarun Singh Bhati said that the police have arrested the errant driver and seized the vehicle. A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, a taxi driver, had entered the colony to drop off a passenger. During questioning, he told police that while he was returning, his car collided with another vehicle, prompting some of the people to chase him on two-wheelers. He claimed that he sped up to flee the pursuing crowd, which led to the accident.