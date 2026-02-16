Indore News: Six Cyber Help Desks Set Up At Mahakal Temple During Mahashivratri Festival | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mahashivratri festival, the joint team of State Cyber Cell and Ujjain police on Sunday made special arrangements to help devotees visiting the Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

Six Cyber Warrior Help Desks have been set up inside the temple premises to provide round-the-clock assistance for three days.

According to SP (cyber cell) Sabyasachi Saraf, a total of 75 trained students from Government Engineering College, Ujjain, have been deployed as Cyber Warriors. These students are working in coordination with the cyber police units of Ujjain, Indore and Bhopal along with the district police force of Ujjain.

Their main role is to assist pilgrims who face cyber-related problems such as online fraud, suspicious calls or misuse of personal information during their visit.

The Cyber Warriors are also helping devotees in cases where mobile phones are lost or stolen within the temple area. Immediate guidance and necessary action are being provided to reduce inconvenience to pilgrims.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety of devotees not only physically but also digitally during the large religious gathering. The officer urged visitors to approach these help desks without hesitation if they face any cyber-related issues.