 Indore News: Chants, Devotion Mark Mahashivratri Celebrations
Indore News: Chants, Devotion Mark Mahashivratri Celebrations

Baneshwar Kund witnessed devotional singing and rituals on Saturday, followed by a procession towards Marimata Square. At Shri Gendeshwar Dwadash Jyotirling Temple Shivdham, the eight-day Shiv Vivah Mahotsav continues with daily worship and participation of women’s groups and bhajan mandalis

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
Indore News: Chants, Devotion Mark Mahashivratri Celebrations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The festival, marking the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, will began at 5.04 pm on Sunday and will conclude on Monday at 5.34 pm. Aartis started at 3 am, followed by Shivarchana and abhishek from 4 am across major shrines.

Special preparations are in place at Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple Panchkuiya, Jabreshwar Mahadev Temple Gandhi Hall, Indreshwar Mahadev Temple Pandharinath, Gendeshwar Shivdham Pardeshipura, Parvati Tukeshwar Mahadev Temple, Baneshwar Shivalaya, Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple Kila Maidan, Gumasta Nagar Shivalaya, Annapurna Ashram, Vidyadham Ashram and Geeta Bhavan.

Baneshwar Kund witnessed devotional singing and rituals on Saturday, followed by a procession towards Marimata Square. At Shri Gendeshwar Dwadash Jyotirling Temple Shivdham, the eight-day Shiv Vivah Mahotsav continues with daily worship and participation of women’s groups and bhajan mandalis.

Chaar prahar poojan schedules are being followed from Saturday night and early Monday, alongside continuous abhishek and bhandara for devotees.

Security deployment, sanitation measures and queue management systems are operating across temples, with volunteers assisting pilgrims throughout the day and night to ensure orderly participation and safe movement.

Officials have appealed for cooperation, adherence to timings and avoidance of congestion around sensitive temple zones to maintain safety and ensure uninterrupted rituals for devotees participating in the celebrations today across the city limits.

