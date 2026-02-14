 Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal
During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused consumed liquor at a field and later went to a dhaba under Khudel police station limits, where they were confronted by the victim, who was also in an inebriated state. An argument ensued, which escalated into a physical altercation. The victim allegedly threw a stone at the accused s vehicle, following which they assaulted him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police have arrested six people for allegedly beating a man to death with wooden sticks following a dispute over a petty issue in an inebriated state and later disposing of his body in the Ralamandal area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused and the victim were not known to each other and entered an argument at a dhaba, leading to the incident.

On February 12, the police recovered the body in a naked state under a culvert near Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary. The deceased was later identified as Ren Singh Barela, a native of Guna, who had been residing in the Tillor Khurd area. He came to the city around 15 days ago and was working at a cement brick manufacturing unit.

DCP (zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani said that during the investigation, the police examined more than 50 CCTV footages and questioned over 100 individuals. The footage revealed that around 2 am, an autorickshaw and a scooter were seen heading toward the crime scene. Based on the registration numbers of the vehicles and technical evidence, the police traced the suspects.

Later, they took him to a nearby temple, where they stayed for around two hours. In an attempt to destroy evidence, they transported the body in an autorickshaw and dumped it under the culvert. The police team cracked the case and arrested all the accused within 24 hours.

The accused have been identified as Virendra alias Golu Thakur, Lokesh alias Lucky Patidar, Rajesh alias Raja Khede, Kishore Patidar, Praveen Patidar, and Vishnu Gawli, all residents of Tillor Khurd.

The police have seized the sticks used in the incident, the autorickshaw, a scooter, and a four-wheeler vehicle allegedly used in the crime. Further investigation was underway.

