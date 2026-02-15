Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness |

Indore (Madhya pradesh): In an innovative effort to promote road safety, the traffic management police launched a special drive to aware people to follow traffic rules at Palasia Square on Saturday.

The highlight of the programme was the presence of a person dressed as Yamraj, the mythological god of death, who interacted directly with vehicle drivers to explain the importance of following traffic rules.

On the instruction of DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, drivers were educated about wearing helmets, using seat belts, avoiding speeding, stop behind the red-light stop line and not use mobile phones while driving.

Yamraj delivered a strong message saying that even a small mistake on the road can lead to serious accidents and loss of life. He urged people to follow traffic rules responsibly because their families are waiting for them at home.

During the event, DCP Tripathi personally helped two-wheeler riders by making them wear helmets and explained the life-saving importance of helmets.

Drivers who were following traffic rules were appreciated and given chocolates and small gifts as encouragement. Tripathi said the main aim of such programmes was to reduce road accidents and make the city's traffic system safer and smoother.