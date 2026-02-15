 Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness

Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness

Yamraj delivered a strong message saying that even a small mistake on the road can lead to serious accidents and loss of life. He urged people to follow traffic rules responsibly because their families are waiting for them at home. During the event, DCP Tripathi personally helped two-wheeler riders by making them wear helmets and explained the life-saving importance of helmets.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness |

Indore (Madhya pradesh): In an innovative effort to promote road safety, the traffic management police launched a special drive to aware people to follow traffic rules at Palasia Square on Saturday.

The highlight of the programme was the presence of a person dressed as Yamraj, the mythological god of death, who interacted directly with vehicle drivers to explain the importance of following traffic rules.

On the instruction of DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, drivers were educated about wearing helmets, using seat belts, avoiding speeding, stop behind the red-light stop line and not use mobile phones while driving.

Read Also
Indore News: Crime Branch Arrests Another Drug Supply Accused
article-image

Yamraj delivered a strong message saying that even a small mistake on the road can lead to serious accidents and loss of life. He urged people to follow traffic rules responsibly because their families are waiting for them at home.

FPJ Shorts
Public Safety Paramount: MMRDA Announces Inquiry, ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor And ₹1 Cr On General Consultant After Metro Line 4 Incident
Public Safety Paramount: MMRDA Announces Inquiry, ₹5 Crore Penalty On Contractor And ₹1 Cr On General Consultant After Metro Line 4 Incident
India A Vs Pakistan A: High-Stakes Clash At ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 On Feb 15 In Bangkok; Check Details
India A Vs Pakistan A: High-Stakes Clash At ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 On Feb 15 In Bangkok; Check Details
Love Triangle Murder In Govandi: 9 Accused Identified, 8 Arrested; Three Country-Made Pistols Seized
Love Triangle Murder In Govandi: 9 Accused Identified, 8 Arrested; Three Country-Made Pistols Seized
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run
Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Bhandup East Over Minor Dispute; Accused On The Run

During the event, DCP Tripathi personally helped two-wheeler riders by making them wear helmets and explained the life-saving importance of helmets.

Drivers who were following traffic rules were appreciated and given chocolates and small gifts as encouragement. Tripathi said the main aim of such programmes was to reduce road accidents and make the city's traffic system safer and smoother.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness
Indore News: ‘Yamraj’ Spreads Road Safety Awareness
Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal
Indore News: Six Held For Murdering Man Over Petty Issue, Dumping Body Near Ralamandal
MP News: Police Stop Congress Workers From Meeting CM In Burhanpur
MP News: Police Stop Congress Workers From Meeting CM In Burhanpur
MP News: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up For Mahashivratri; Gears Up For Lakhs Of Devotees
MP News: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up For Mahashivratri; Gears Up For Lakhs Of Devotees
Indore News: Officials Urge Priests, Other Religious Leaders To Refuse Services At Child Wedding...
Indore News: Officials Urge Priests, Other Religious Leaders To Refuse Services At Child Wedding...