 Indore News: Crime Branch Arrests Another Drug Supply Accused
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Indore News: Crime Branch Arrests Another Drug Supply Accused | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested another accused, who was on-the-run in a case related to illegal MD drug trafficking, police said on Thursday. Earlier in this case, the police had seized 60 grams of MD valued at around Rs 6 lakh in the international market.

 Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that based on information received from arrested accused Kuldeep Meghwal and secret inputs, the crime branch tracked and arrested Zaman Khan, who was on the run for a few days. Dandotiya said Zaman used to buy MD at cheap rates from other districts and supplied it to drug peddlers in the city. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and further legal action is underway.

In a related action, the crime branch also arrested two more accused with MD drugs in another case. Acting on information, the police stopped a suspicious man on the main road in the Shivaji Nagar area. During a search, 12 grams of MD drugs worth about Rs 1.20 lakh was recovered from him. The accused was identified as Meet Sisodia. Later, based on investigation, another accused, Shobhit alias Pushpendra Thakur from Ujjain, was also arrested.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they were involved in selling drugs to earn profits. Police also seized a two-wheeler vehicle and two mobile phones from them. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.

