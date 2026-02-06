Indore News: 32-Year-Old Milk Trader Kills Self; Kin Alleges Harassment By Money Lenders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old milk trader committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in the Malharganj police station area on Wednesday after allegedly being harassed by money lenders. His family claims that Akash was afraid of money lenders who were troubling and threatening him to kill.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Akash Tiwari, a resident of Sanwariya Nagar. He consumed poison on Wednesday afternoon in the Bada Ganpati area. Before losing consciousness, he managed to call his relatives to inform them about the incident. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

The victim's uncle Shailesh Tiwari has leveled serious allegations against money lenders. He said that Akash had taken loans and was being relentlessly pressured for repayment. "He called relatives shortly before the incident, pleading for financial help and stating that people were roaming around looking for him to kill him. He warned that if he couldn't arrange the money, he would end his life," the family members said.

The family also claims that Akash left behind a video message detailing the harassment and names of the people who were troubling him. He is survived by his mother, wife, and a two-year-old child.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.