Uttar Pradesh Crime: Daylight Burglary In Deoria’s Bagaha Mathia Village; ₹3 Lakh Cash And Jewelry Stolen

Daylight burglary in Deoria’s Bagaha Mathia village; ₹3 lakh stolen from empty house | Representative Image

Deoria: A house in Bagaha Mathia village, Bariarpur, Deoria, was robbed of cash and jewelry worth approximately ₹3 lakh in a daylight burglary on Thursday afternoon. The theft occurred when the family, belonging to Hasruddin Ansari, was away from home.

The victim's wife had gone to the fields to harvest groundnuts, and Ansari was at the nearby Padri intersection for work. Around 3:00 PM, unknown thieves broke the door of the empty house, stealing about ₹30,000 in cash and various gold and silver ornaments. The theft was discovered when the woman returned home at 6:00 PM to find the lock broken and the house ransacked.

Police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene with a forensic team to collect evidence. Authorities are currently reviewing local CCTV footage to identify the culprits.