 BSP Expels Lucknow-Kanpur Coordinator Shamsuddin Rain Over Indiscipline
Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:33 AM IST
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has expelled its Lucknow and Kanpur division coordinator, Shamsuddin Rain, citing indiscipline and factional activities within the organization. The action was confirmed through an official letter issued by the party’s state president, Vishwanath Pal, on Thursday.

According to party sources, several complaints had been received against Rain from local workers alleging disruptive behavior and attempts to create internal divisions. An internal inquiry found the allegations to be valid. Despite repeated warnings, his conduct reportedly showed no improvement, leading to the decision to remove him from the party.

The expulsion comes just weeks after the BSP’s October 9 rally at the Kanshiram Memorial in Lucknow, where the leader had been publicly appreciated for mobilizing large crowds from Lucknow and Kanpur divisions.

Following the event, however, allegations of groupism surfaced, prompting the disciplinary review. Party officials said the matter was brought to the attention of the BSP’s national leadership before final action was taken.

They described the decision as necessary to preserve organizational discipline and unity ahead of upcoming political activities.

