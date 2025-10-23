Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana

Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana | X

Hanamkonda, Telangana: In a tragic incident a Class 4 student died under mysterious circumstances in Telangana's Hanamkonda. The incident reportedly occurred at Tejaswi High School in Nayeem Nagar, where a student identified as Sarjeet Prem died after complaining of headache in the school. The child was declared brain dead as the school staff took him to the hospital. A video has surfaced on social media in which the school staff is seen taking the child to the hospital in a car.

Student Declared Brain Dead

According to reports, school staff took the boy to a private hospital without informing his parents when he suddenly fell ill during school hours. Doctors at the hospital stated that the child was brought in already brain dead. They mentioned that he was reportedly suffering from a severe headache before being rushed to the hospital.

Parents and Family Demand Answers

Family members and locals gathered in large numbers outside the school, questioning how a healthy boy suddenly became brain dead without any prior symptoms. The incident led to tension and protests outside the school premises, with parents demanding a proper investigation into the matter.

Police Deployed at the School

A large police force was deployed at Tejaswi High School to control the situation as the family and locals sought justice for the child. There are repots that an inquiry has been initiated into the case to determine the cause of death and whether there was any negligence on the part of the school management.

The police took the dead body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. Officials said that a post-mortem report will help clarify the circumstances behind the tragic death.