 IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration

IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration

The partnership seeks to combine IIM Calcutta's expertise in management education, consulting, and capacity building with SRFTI's strengths in film, media, and storytelling to develop programmes that connect business strategy with creative practice, it said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration |

Kolkata: An MoU was signed between the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta and the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) on Thursday to create a framework for academic, research and professional cooperation.

The agreement was inked in the presence of IIM-Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai and SRFTI Vice-Chancellor Prof Samiran Datta, an official statement said.

"The MoU marks the first-ever collaboration between a premier business school and a leading institute of media excellence in India," the IIM-C release said.

The partnership seeks to combine IIM Calcutta's expertise in management education, consulting, and capacity building with SRFTI's strengths in film, media, and storytelling to develop programmes that connect business strategy with creative practice, it said.

FPJ Shorts
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged
President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy
President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy
UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead Of Heavyweight Title Clash; Video
UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead Of Heavyweight Title Clash; Video

Under the MoU, both institutions will undertake joint research, teaching, and consultancy initiatives, along with specialised training and capacity-building programmes to promote cross-disciplinary learning.

Read Also
Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Griffith University To Set Up India Centre In Andhra Pradesh
article-image

The partnership will also enable faculty and student exchanges and collaborative projects, fostering synergy between analytical rigour and artistic expression, the statement said.

The initiative aspires to build a unique academic ecosystem that leverages creativity and media insight through the lens of management, contributing to the growth of India's creative economy and expanding opportunities for students, professionals, and researchers, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration

IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

IIT Guwahati Students Win First Prize In Global 24-Hour Animation Challenge 2025

IIT Guwahati Students Win First Prize In Global 24-Hour Animation Challenge 2025

Indonesia To Include Portuguese As Priority Language In Education System

Indonesia To Include Portuguese As Priority Language In Education System

President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children

President Droupadi Murmu’s Heartwarming Gesture Delights Kerala School Children