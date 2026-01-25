 WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On January 27
WBSEDCL has released the Admit Card 2026 on wbsedcl.in for 447 Assistant Manager and Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II posts. The hall ticket includes exam and centre details and is mandatory for entry. The computer-based exam is scheduled for January 27, 2026, in multiple shifts. Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid photo ID.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 | wbsedcl.in

WBSEDCL Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has issued the WBSEDCL Admit Card 2026 on the official website of WBSEDCL at wbsedcl.in. This recruitment aims to fill 447 seats. The recruiting drive includes Assistant Manager and Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II positions.

WBSEDCL Hall Ticket 2026: Details mentioned

The hall ticket is an essential document for taking the exam. It contains critical information such as the roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and so on.

WBSEDCL Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the WBSEDCL Hall Ticket 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBSEDCL at wbsedcl.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the recruitment advertisement, click on the Career Tab and then "Apply Online."

Step 3: After this, click on the “WBSEDCL Admit Card 2026 for Assistant Manager and Junior Engineer (Electrical)" link.

Step 4: Next, fill out the details such as User ID and Password in the login screen and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the WBSEDCL Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the WBSEDCL Hall Ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the WBSEDCL Admit Card 2026

The selection process includes a written examination, an interview, and the verification of key documents for shortlisted candidates.

WBSEDCL Admit Card 2026: Documents required

Applicants appearing for the WBSEDCL examination must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre. In addition to the hall ticket, candidates must bring a valid government-issued picture identity card in its original form, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, driver's licence, or passport, as well as a photocopy for verification.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2026: Exam details

The computer-based exam for both posts is scheduled for January 27, 2026. It will be done in separate shifts. Assistant Manager (HR&A and F&A) exams will be held during the first shift, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Reporting time is 8:00 a.m. The Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II exams will take place in two shifts. Shift 2's exam will be held between 1 and 2:30 p.m., with students reporting by 11:30 a.m., while Shift 3's exam will be based on reports due between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

