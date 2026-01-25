RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Vacancies Underway; Check Selection Process & Eligibility Criteria Here

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026 | rbi.org.in

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Office Attendant posts is underway by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is February 4, 2026. A total of 572 vacancies have been announced under the RBI Office Attendant Panel Year 2025 recruitment.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the official schedule, the online registration process began on January 15, 2026, and will close on February 4, 2026. The last date to pay the application fee is also February 4, 2026. The tentative dates for the online examination have been set for February 28 and March 1, 2026.

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process for RBI Office Attendant posts will be conducted in two stages. The first stage is an online test comprising Reasoning, General English, General Awareness and Numerical Ability. Candidates who qualify for the online test will be called for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is qualifying in nature.

Read the official notification here

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Aspirants should have completed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board in the relevant State or Union Territory. Candidates who have graduated or have better qualifications are not qualified to apply.

2. The candidate should be between 18 and 25 years old on January 1, 2026. According to government laws, age relaxation applies to designated categories.

3. Aspirants should be able to read, write, speak, and understand the language of the state or region for which they are applying.

Direct link to apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee varies by category. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and Ex-Servicemen are required to pay ₹50 plus GST, while applicants from General, OBC and EWS categories must pay ₹450 plus GST. The fee can be paid only through online mode.