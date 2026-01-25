Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At recruit-gov.com; Registration Begins From February 1

Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026 | recruit-gov.com

Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Yantra India Limited (YIL) has issued a short notice for apprentice recruitment on the official website at recruit-gov.com. The entire advertising, which will include all applicant information, will be issued in February 2026.

YIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The total number of apprenticeship openings posted is 3979. The Ex-ITI category receives 2843 posts, while Non-ITI applicants receive 1136 posts. Yantra India Limited is now recruiting for its 59th class of trade apprentices. The selected apprentices would receive training in Indian Ordnance Factories and Ordnance Equipment Factories in various states.

YIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important dates

According to the short notification given on January 13, 2026, the application procedure must begin on February 1, 2026, and terminate on March 3, 2026. Students who have already applied through the Government of India Apprenticeship Portal must reapply on the designated recruiting websites.

YIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

a. Indian citizens would be able to apply online for trade apprentice positions. Those who have finished apprenticeship training and hold a National Apprentice Certificate will not be eligible to apply.

b. Non-ITI category: Aspirants should have completed Madhyamik, Class X, or an equivalent examination. Applicants must have a minimum of 50% aggregate marks, with at least 40% in Mathematics and Science.

c. Ex-ITI category: Applicants must have finished the applicable ITI trade at an NCVT or SCVT-accredited institute. A minimum of 50% aggregate marks in both Matric and ITI is required.

d. Age limit: The minimum age to apply is 14, although applicants for hazardous trades must be at least 18 years old. The maximum age limit for all applicants is 35 years.

YIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Merit will be utilised to choose applicants for Yantra India Limited apprentice selection 2026. There will be no written test, and after being shortlisted for Yantra India Limited apprentice selection 2026, candidates will be required to submit documents for verification.