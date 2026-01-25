JEE Main Session 1 Admit Cards 2026 For January 28 & 29 Exam Issued At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

JEE Main Session 1 Admit Cards 2026 | jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 1 admit cards 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam admit card for the January 28 and 29 exam. Candidates who are going to appear on the JEE Main exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 1 admit cards 2026: How to download?

To check and download the JEE Main Session 1 2026 admit cards, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card download link.

Step 3: After this, enter the required login credentials, such as application number, password & security pin, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the JEE Main Session 1 hall tickets 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE Main Session 1 2026 admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the JEE Main Session 1 hall tickets 2026

JEE Main Session 1 hall tickets 2026: Instructions

Candidates must verify that the QR code and barcode are visible on the admit card they download, and they must provide the same picture identification proof that they submitted with their application. If candidates have trouble downloading the admit card, they can call the NTA helpdesk or submit an email. The warning was issued by the Director of Exams and contains official contact information for candidate aid services.

Read the official notice here

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Exam details

According to the official announcement, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be held at different centres around the country, as well as 15 places outside of India.

Paper 1 for B.E. and B.Tech candidates will be held in two shifts on January 28, while applicants scheduled to appear on January 29 will take Papers 2A and 2B. The first shift for Paper 1 is planned from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm, as per Indian Standard Time. The test for Papers 2A and 2B will take place in the first shift, from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.