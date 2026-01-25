KVS Special Educator Vacancy 2026: Small Notice For 987 TGT & PRT Posts Out; Check Details Here

KVS Special Educator Vacancy 2026 | KVS's official website

KVS Special Educator Vacancy 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced a recruitment drive for Special Educator positions in the academic year 2026-27. The detailed notification about the process of recruitment will be posted shortly on the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Special Educator 2026: Vacancy details

KVS has tentatively distributed 987 vacant special educator positions in Kendriya Vidyalas across the country. These designations were made based on regional demand and feedback from offices in those regions. A total of 493 special educator-TGT postings and 494 special educator-PRT posts have been allocated.

KVS Special Educator Vacancy 2026: Eligibility for PRT Special Educator

Applicants applying for PRT Special Educator positions must have completed Senior Secondary (Class 12) with a minimum of 50% marks. Candidates must additionally have a two-year diploma in special education in any recognised category of impairment. To be eligible, applicants must pass the CBSE CTET Paper-I exam. Furthermore, the applicant must demonstrate the competence to teach in both Hindi and English, according to KVS teaching criteria.

KVS Special Educator Vacancy 2026: Eligibility for TGT Special Educator

Those seeking TGT Special Educator positions must have a graduation degree with at least 50% aggregate marks. A one-year Diploma in Special Education is required in addition to a B.Ed. in Special Education or a B.Ed. (General). Applicants must have passed CBSE's CTET Paper II. Additionally, formal registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India is required for appointment to these positions.

KVS Special Educator Vacancy 2026: Selection process

The selection process will include an objective computer-based test with 180 points and questions in General English, Hindi, Reasoning Skills, Points of View on Education, and Knowledge from the appropriate topics. Short-listed candidates must take the Professional Competence Test, which consists of a demonstration of teaching skills and interviews for a total of 60 marks. Normally, weightage is distributed in a 70:30 ratio, i.e., written examination and interview.

KVS Special Educator Vacancy 2026: Age limit

The official announcement will provide the cut-off date for age computation. The top age limit for TGT positions is 35 years. Similarly, the top age limit for PRT positions is 30 years. The extent of age relaxation will be announced subsequently.