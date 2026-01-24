RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts From January 27, Confirms RSSB Chairman Alok Raj; Check Details Here

RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026 | rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: The application process for the Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026 will start from January 27, 2026, by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification for the 804 posts will be out in a few days, RSSB Chairman Alok Raj confirmed on X.

He wrote, "Online application forms for 804 posts under the Lab Assistant recruitment will be accepted between January 27 and February 25. The notification will be released in a day or two."

बाबूलाल जी, Lab assistant भर्ती के 804 पदों के लिए 27 जनवरी से 25 फरवरी के मध्य में ऑनलाइन फॉर्म्स भरे जाएंगे।

नोटिफिकेशन एक दो दिन में।

सबसे इसे शेयर करें। https://t.co/FptuoQ51js — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) January 23, 2026

RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being held with the goal of filling laboratory support staff positions at government schools and institutions in Rajasthan. A written test is used to choose applicants who are subsequently verified through documents.

These positions are anticipated to be spread throughout Rajasthan's districts and departments. Reservation regulations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and other categories shall be implemented in accordance with state government guidelines.

RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

To be considered for RSSB Lab Assistant vacancies, candidates should have finished their 10+2 level from a recognised educational board. In addition, in order to apply for Science Lab Assistant positions, applicants must have a Science stream educational background in class 10+2.

Applicants who studied Geography at the 10+2 level can submit applications for Geography Lab Assistant posts through RSSB Recruitment 2021. The applicant must understand Rajasthani culture and be fluent in Hindi in the Devnagari script. The minimum age for applicants is 18 years, while the maximum age is 35 years in most circumstances.

About the RSSB Recruitment 2026

RSSB Recruitment 2026 refers to multiple hiring drives conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to fill various government vacancies across departments. The recruitment includes posts at different levels, with notifications released on the official RSSB website. Selection is based on written exams, skill tests, and document verification as applicable.