Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Application Process Starts At tshc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026 | tshc.gov.in

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: The High Court for the State of Telangana has begun the registration procedure for Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026 on the official website of TSHC at tshc.gov.in. The recruitment efforts to fill 859 openings for various ministerial and subordinate positions in district courts throughout the state. The deadline for receiving applications is February 13, 2026.

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruiting includes a wide range of positions. These roles include Office Subordinate, Junior Assistant, Process Server, Copyist, Field Assistant, Examiner, Typist, Record Assistant, and Stenographer Grade III.

Office Subordinate has the most open positions (319), followed by Junior Assistant (159), and Process Server (95). In addition, there are several more openings, including technical and clerical cadres, needed to manage the district courts.

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSHC at tshc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the District Court Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, finish the one-time registration process by entering basic information such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Next, use the login credentials, select the post, and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Now, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Telangana District Court Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Eligibility varies per post. Applicants who have completed the seventh or tenth grade should be qualified for the positions of Office Subordinate and Process Server. Aspirants for clerical or assistant positions should have an intermediate or graduate degree as well as basic computer skills. Applicants for Typist or Stenographer positions should have relevant knowledge or abilities in their respective fields.

The candidates' ages should be between 18 and 46. According to the Telangana state government, applicants in restricted categories are eligible for age relaxation.