IB MTS Admit Card 2026 Out At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download

IB MTS Admit Card 2026 | mha.gov.in

IB MTS Admit Card 2026: The Intelligence Bureau (under the Ministry of Home Affairs) has issued the Tier-I IB Multi‑Tasking Staff (MTS) exam admit card 2026 on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on 27 January 2026. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 362 posts across India.

IB MTS Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the IB MTS 2026 admit card, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the IB MTS Admit Card 2026 relevant recruitment section.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to login by entering the details such as User ID/Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Step 4: Now, the IB MTS Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the IB MTS Admit Card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the IB MTS Hall Ticket 2026

IB MTS Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The IB MTS admit card 2026 is a mandatory document for appearing in the Tier-I examination and must be checked carefully by candidates. It carries key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number and registration information, photograph and signature, exam date, reporting time, shift, exam centre address, and important instructions to be followed on the exam day to ensure a smooth process.

IB MTS Admit Card 2026: Required documents

Along with the printed admit card, candidates are required to carry a valid original photo ID to the exam centre. Acceptable IDs include Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, driving licence or PAN card. Candidates are also advised to carry a few recent passport-size photographs. Entry to the examination hall will be strictly denied without both the admit card and a valid ID proof.