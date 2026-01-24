Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027: Notification Out At joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027 | joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027: The Indian Navy has released the notification for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer January 2027 on the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The online applications commenced on January 24, 2026, and will stay open until February 24, 2026. There will be no application costs for any applicants.

Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027: Vacancy details

The recruiting is for 260 positions across multiple branches. The Executive branch currently has 76 positions for SSC General Service (GS/X), 18 for Air Traffic Controller (ATC), 20 for Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO), 26 for SSC Pilot, and 10 for SSC Logistics.

The Technical branch consists of 42 Engineering Branch General Service jobs, 38 Electrical Branch General Service posts, and eight Submarine Technical Engineering and Submarine Technical Electrical positions. The Education branch has a total of 15 positions.

Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Applicants must be born between July 02, 2002 and July 01, 2008, according to Indian Navy standards, with age relaxations available for SSC Officers in accordance with current norms.

2. Eligibility restrictions differ by post. Executive branch roles typically demand a BE or B.Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks. ATC, NAOO, and SSC Pilot positions also require 60% points in Class 10 and 12, including English.

3. SSC Logistics accepts graduates from BE, B.Tech, MBA, MCA, M.Sc (IT), B.Sc, B.Com, or B.Sc (IT) with a PG Diploma in Finance who have received first-class marks.

4. BE or B.Tech degrees in specific engineering areas with a minimum of 60% are required for technical branch positions. The required qualifications for positions in the education branch are M.Sc., B.E./B.Tech./M.Tech. in the relevant fields.

Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027: Probation period

The probationary term for all branches/cadres is two years. The probation period will begin on the date when the rank of Sub Lieutenant is granted and will end two years later or upon the conclusion of initial training (whichever comes first). Officers on probation may be dismissed if they perform poorly at any point during their tenure.