 CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case; Probe Underway
The Bihar Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken charge of the Patna NEET aspirant death case amid demands for justice. Two police officers have been suspended. The probe gained momentum after forensic tests confirmed sperm on the victim’s clothes, strengthening allegations of sexual assault.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case | ANI

In a significant turn of events in the disturbing case of the NEET aspirant found dead at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna, the Bihar Crime Investigation Department (CID) has finally taken over the case. This has happened because of mounting pressure from the public for a fair investigation into the rape and death of the student.

As per the Patna Press report, the state police administration has also taken prompt action in terms of disciplinary measures. Two police officials, Chitragupt Nagar Station House Officer Roshni Kumari and Kadamkuan sub-inspector Hemant Jha, have been suspended for their negligence and procedural errors committed during the initial process of the investigation. This was stated by senior officials of the police department.

The situation turned grave after the receipt of a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). According to the Patna Press report, the forensic test revealed the presence of sperm in the victim’s clothes, which indicates the possibility of a sexual assault. The SIT thinks that this scientific proof is essential in ascertaining the order of events. On the other hand, the SIT has already interrogated the victim’s relatives in Jehanabad on several occasions and also those who were associated with her regular activities.

As per the Patna Press report, with the CID on the case, a forensic team, headed by Bipin Choudhary, the director of the FSL, has inspected the hostel. The sealed rooms are being inspected, and the CCTV footage, fingerprints, hair samples, and other physical evidence are being analysed. The forensic team is working in tandem with the investigators to ensure that no evidence is left unexamined.

The state government has also made it clear that it will take stern action against the management of the hostel regarding the safety and supervision of the children. The officials have assured the family of the victim that strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the incident.

