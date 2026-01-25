Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week |

Mumbai: Over 1,500 students and children participated in a Grand Marathon organised in Malad West on Saturday as part of the run-up to Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), a citizen-led climate movement. The event was organised by Project Mumbai in association with UNICEF, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and St. Anthony’s High School.

Students, parents, teachers and volunteers took part in the marathon to promote environmental awareness and climate responsibility. The organisers said the event aimed to encourage community-led action towards sustainability and waste reduction.

St. Anthony’s High School is among 30 institutions participating in Project Mumbai’s Zero Waste School Initiative. The marathon was planned as a minimum-waste event, with measures taken to reduce plastic usage. Any plastic waste generated during the event will be collected for recycling and converted into items such as pens, caps, T-shirts and benches.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, said that such initiatives reflect collective responsibility towards building a cleaner and greener city.

The event is part of the ‘spoke’ activities under Mumbai Climate Week’s hub-and-spoke model. While the main three-day hub event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre from February 17 to 19, several community-based activities are being conducted across the city in the lead-up to the programme.

According to the organisers, these events aim to take climate awareness beyond conference venues into schools, neighbourhoods and local communities through activities such as marathons, workshops and awareness drives.

