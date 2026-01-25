 Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week

Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week

Over 1,500 students and community members participated in a marathon in Malad West to promote climate awareness ahead of Mumbai Climate Week. Organized by Project Mumbai, UNICEF, BMC, and St. Anthony’s High School, the event focused on sustainability and zero waste. Plastic waste will be recycled into useful items, reinforcing collective responsibility for a cleaner, greener Mumbai.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week |

Mumbai: Over 1,500 students and children participated in a Grand Marathon organised in Malad West on Saturday as part of the run-up to Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), a citizen-led climate movement. The event was organised by Project Mumbai in association with UNICEF, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and St. Anthony’s High School.

Students, parents, teachers and volunteers took part in the marathon to promote environmental awareness and climate responsibility. The organisers said the event aimed to encourage community-led action towards sustainability and waste reduction.

Read Also
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions UGC's New Regulations, Calls For Equal Protection For...
article-image

St. Anthony’s High School is among 30 institutions participating in Project Mumbai’s Zero Waste School Initiative. The marathon was planned as a minimum-waste event, with measures taken to reduce plastic usage. Any plastic waste generated during the event will be collected for recycling and converted into items such as pens, caps, T-shirts and benches.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and CEO of Project Mumbai, said that such initiatives reflect collective responsibility towards building a cleaner and greener city.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Telangana: All 5 Bodies Recovered From Nampally Godown Fire, Cases To Be Filed Against Owner
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Mystery Of The Missing ₹400 Crore: Chorla Ghat At Centre Of South India's Biggest Heist Claim
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
RBI Could Cut Interest Rates Further If India–US Trade Deal Is Delayed, Says Goldman Sachs
RBI Could Cut Interest Rates Further If India–US Trade Deal Is Delayed, Says Goldman Sachs
Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Man For Stabbing NM College Professor On...
article-image

The event is part of the ‘spoke’ activities under Mumbai Climate Week’s hub-and-spoke model. While the main three-day hub event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre from February 17 to 19, several community-based activities are being conducted across the city in the lead-up to the programme.

According to the organisers, these events aim to take climate awareness beyond conference venues into schools, neighbourhoods and local communities through activities such as marathons, workshops and awareness drives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Bihar NEET Aspirant Death Case: Forensic Report Finds Semen Traces On Student's Clothes; 2 Police...
Bihar NEET Aspirant Death Case: Forensic Report Finds Semen Traces On Student's Clothes; 2 Police...
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions UGC's New Regulations, Calls For Equal Protection For...
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions UGC's New Regulations, Calls For Equal Protection For...
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Vacancies Underway; Check...
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Vacancies Underway; Check...