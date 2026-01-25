Mumbai Crime: Borivali Railway Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Man For Stabbing NM College Professor On Local Train |

Mumbai: The Borivali Railway Police arrested Omkar Shinde, 27, for allegedly stabbing Professor Alok Kumar Singh, 33, with a sharp weapon. Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner of the Mumbai Railway Police, confirmed the arrest.

Datta Khuperkar, Senior Police Inspector of the Borivali Railway Police, said, “We have arrested a suspect. The fight broke out after they alighted from a crowded local train. The accused was not intoxicated during the incident.”

Shinde resides in Malad East and works as a metal polisher in Khetwadi. The accused has no previous criminal record.

The professor allegedly died after being stabbed by Shinde on a Borivali-bound local train on Saturday between 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm. The deceased has been identified as Alok Singh, a professor at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Vile Parle West. The accused had fled the spot, and the police launched a search and arrested him on Sunday.

