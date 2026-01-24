Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old NM College Professor Stabbed To Death On Borivali–Churchgate Local Train Near Malad; Accused Absconding

NM College professor Alok Singh was stabbed to death on a Borivali–Churchgate local train near Malad railway station | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 24: A 45-year-old professor allegedly died after being stabbed by an unidentified person on a Borivali–Churchgate local train on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Singh, a professor at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Vile Parle West. The accused fled the spot, and the police have launched a search to trace him.

Police register murder case

Sunita Salunke-Thakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Western Region), confirmed the incident and said that a murder case has been registered against an unidentified person.

Incident near Malad station

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place late on Saturday night on a Borivali–Churchgate local train near Malad railway station. The unidentified man allegedly stabbed the professor inside the train. Both men got off at Platform No. 1 of Malad railway station. After alighting, the accused reportedly took out a sharp weapon, believed to be a knife, from his pocket and stabbed Singh on the right side of his abdomen, causing a deep injury.

Victim declared dead at hospital

Singh collapsed on the platform and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The professor was travelling from Vile Parle to Malad when a fight broke out before he alighted from the local train.

Witness accounts

Witnesses told the police that the lecturer and the unknown accused had a fight over getting off the crowded train at Malad station.

An eyewitness claimed that the accused appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the attack and stabbed Singh on the platform before fleeing.

