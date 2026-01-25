 Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam

Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam

The Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth over ₹21 crore in two Karnataka scams. Assets of BMS Educational Trust worth ₹19.46 crore were seized in an engineering seat blocking case involving illegal cash collections. In a separate PSI recruitment scam, ED attached ₹1.53 crore assets of ADGP Amrit Paul and others over exam tampering and bribery.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable properties worth over ₹ 19.46 crore in connection with the engineering seat blocking scam involving BMS Educational Trust, which include a plot and two flats belonging to the trustees.

In another separate case, the ED has attached property worth over ₹ 1.53 crore belonging to ADGP Amrit Paul and a head constable Sridhar, who are accused in 2022 PSI recruitment scam.

In the case of BMS College of Engineering, the ED probe was based on FIRs filed in Malleswaram and Hanumantha Nagar police stations over alleged illegal collection of cash during engineering admissions through Karnataka Examinations Authority. The investigations revealed that students were charged amounts over and above the prescribed fees.

Read Also
Bihar NEET Aspirant Death Case: Forensic Report Finds Semen Traces On Student's Clothes; 2 Police...
article-image

Searches conducted in June 2025 revealed that engineering seats in colleges run by the trust were allegedly sold through the middlemen and agents. Unaccounted cash was collected directly from the students as well as through educational consultants and was not recorded in the trust's account. During the search, the ED had recovered ₹ 1.86 crore cash and recorded evidence indicating collection of unaccounted cash of ₹ 20.20 crore, which was corroborated through diary entries and WhatsApp chats of college staff, management and the agents.

FPJ Shorts
Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video
Malad Train Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Suspect Running Across Foot Overbridge After Stabbing; Video
India U-19 Growing In Confidence & Showing Maturity, Says Captain Ayush Mhatre After NZ Win
India U-19 Growing In Confidence & Showing Maturity, Says Captain Ayush Mhatre After NZ Win
WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On January 27
WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On January 27
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Meanwhile, in the PSI recruitment scam, ED had initiated investigation based on the complaint lodged at Highgrounds police station, where the investigation has been initiated against various police officers and the candidates for irregularities conducted during PSI examinations in 2021-22.

The police recruitment cell had called for filling 545 vacancies of PSIs and a provisional list of selected candidates was published. After the list was published, allegations of cheating and malpractices surfaced.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi Urging Withdrawal Of NEET Mandate For Allied Health Courses,...
article-image

During the ED investigation, it was revealed that the ADGP Amrit Paul, who was in charge of the recruitments, played a pivotal role in the conspiracy by facilitating unauthorised access to the strong room where the OMR answer sheets were kept. He handed over the strong room keys to DySP Shanth Kumar, allowing accomplies including Sridhar H to tamper the OMR sheets of undeserving candidates to ensure their selection, the ED officials said in a statement.

According to ED officials, the accused had collected bribes ranging from ₹ 30 lakh to ₹ 70 lakh per candidate. ``Illicit cash proceeds were layered under the guise of hand loans and the money was utilised for construction of residential properties,'' the ED officials stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On January 27
WBSEDCL JE And Assistant Manager CBT Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On January 27
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Karnataka: ED Attaches ₹19.46 Crore BMS Trust Properties In Engineering Seat Scam
Bihar NEET Aspirant Death Case: Forensic Report Finds Semen Traces On Student's Clothes; 2 Police...
Bihar NEET Aspirant Death Case: Forensic Report Finds Semen Traces On Student's Clothes; 2 Police...
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions UGC's New Regulations, Calls For Equal Protection For...
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions UGC's New Regulations, Calls For Equal Protection For...