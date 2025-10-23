Indonesia To Include Portuguese As Priority Language In Education System

Jakarta: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday announced a policy plan to include Portuguese as a priority language in the Indonesian education system.

The decision was announced as Indonesia and Brazil concluded the signing of four agreements - in the fields of science, technology and innovation; energy and mineral resources; sanitary and phytosanitary measures; and, statistical cooperation - during Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's State Visit - the first by a Brazilian President to the country since 2008.

Lula and Subianto held a working meeting where they discussed bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues. They will also participate in the Brazil-Indonesia Economic Forum, which will bring together private sector leaders from both countries.

"I began today a mission that will pass through Indonesia and Malaysia and that will culminate with my participation in the ASEAN Summit. Southeast Asia is one of the most dynamic regions on the planet. ASEAN is already Brazil's fifth largest trading partner. Asia has occupied a prominent place in our international agenda in 2025," Lula posted on X as he landed in Jakarta.

On Friday, Lula will visit the headquarters of the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where he will meet with its Secretary-General, Kao Kim Hourn. Brazil is the only Latin American country to maintain a Sectoral Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN, within which political coordination and multisectoral cooperation initiatives are undertaken.

Brazil and Indonesia established a Strategic Partnership in 2008, Brazil's first in Southeast Asia. The bilateral relationship has deepened in several areas, such as agricultural trade, bioenergy, defence, and sustainable development. In 2024, trade reached a record USD 6.3 billion, with a Brazilian surplus of USD 2.6 billion.

Read Also Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Griffith University To Set Up India Centre In Andhra Pradesh

"Once again, it is a great honor for us to receive Your Excellency and your delegation in Jakarta following my visit to Brasilia last July. I would like to express my gratitude for the excellent reception I received during my state visit to Brazil. Now, Your Excellency the President of Brazil is returning the state visit, and we thank you once again," said the Indonesian President.

The President of Brazil will also participate in the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, scheduled to take place from October 26-28 in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, as a Guest of the Chair. The Summit – being hosted by Malaysia under its ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025 – will convene leaders of ASEAN Member States alongside key external partners to advance regional cooperation, inclusivity and sustainability.

This would mark President Lula da Silva’s first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office for a new term in January 2023. He will be accompanied by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, as well as several Cabinet ministers and senior officials of the Brazilian government.

"On 25 October 2025, President Lula da Silva will be accorded an official welcome ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya, followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya. Both Leaders are expected to review the progress of Malaysia-Brazil relations and explore new avenues to strengthen cooperation in key strategic sectors, including trade and investment; semiconductors; science, technology and innovation; renewable energy and biofuels; Halal industry; agriculture and agro commodities; health and education," read a statement issued by the Malaysian President's office.

In recognition of President Lula da Silva's leadership, contributions, and commitment to international development, particularly in advancing the Global South, he will be conferred an Honorary Doctorate in International Development and the Global South by the National University of Malaysia (UKM) at a Special Convocation Ceremony on October 25.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)