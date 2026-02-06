No Mercy For Gutter Lid Thieves In Pakistan As Maryam Nawaz Announces 50 Lakh Fine, 10-Year Jail Term | VIDEO

X, Wikipedia

As Pakistan continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis marked by shortages of essential commodities a new and alarming problem has emerged widespread theft of sewer and manhole covers. The issue has become so serious that authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab province have been forced to introduce stringent legal measures.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz mentioned the scale of the problem, stating that sewer covers installed during the day often disappear by night. The thefts, reported largely from across Punjab, have raised serious safety concerns due to the risk posed by uncovered manholes in public areas.

New Law to Treat Theft as Serious Crime

In response, the Punjab government has announced plans to introduce a new law categorising the theft, sale, and purchase of sewer (manhole) covers as a serious criminal offence. Under the proposed legislation, those found guilty could face imprisonment ranging from one to 10 years.

Scrap Dealers Also Under Scanner

The crackdown will not be limited to thieves alone. The new law will also target scrap dealers involved in buying and selling stolen sewer covers. Authorities have warned that anyone found complicit in the trade will face strict legal action.

Severe Punishment in Case of Death

The Chief Minister said that if a citizen or child dies after falling into an open manhole, the person held responsible will be sentenced to 10 years in prison. In addition, hefty fines ranging between 3 million and 5 million Pakistani rupees will be imposed.

In a startling revelation, Maryam Nawaz claimed that organised “family gangs” are behind many of these thefts. According to her, the thieves typically operate between 11 pm and 12 am, arriving on donkey carts accompanied by women to avoid suspicion. They allegedly remove the covers methodically, load them onto carts, and flee under the cover of night.

Safety and Governance Concerns Grow

The surge in sewer cover thefts has sparked broader concerns about public safety, governance and the impact of economic distress on everyday life in Pakistan, with authorities now under pressure to enforce the new measures strictly.