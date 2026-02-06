Man Discovers His S*x Video With Girlfriend In Chinese Hotel Was Broadcast To Thousands While Browsing Porn Website

Representational image. Created by AI |

A disturbing underground industry in China is secretly filming hotel guests and selling the footage online, leaving thousands unaware that their most private moments may be broadcast to strangers. A BBC World Service investigation has uncovered multiple websites and messaging channels livestreaming hotel rooms equipped with concealed cameras.

Eric, a Hong Kong resident, discovered the reality firsthand in 2023 while browsing a social media channel known for pornography. He was shocked to recognize himself and his girlfriend in a video filmed during a hotel stay in Shenzhen. Unbeknownst to them, a hidden camera had recorded their intimate moments and uploaded the footage for paying viewers.

Spy-cam pornography has reportedly existed in China for over a decade, despite strict laws banning the production and distribution of pornographic content. In recent years, however, growing public concern, particularly among women, has turned the issue into a frequent topic on social media. Some travelers now share tips on detecting hidden devices, while others take extreme precautions to avoid being filmed.

Government regulations introduced last April require hotel owners to regularly inspect rooms for hidden cameras, yet the threat persists. Over an 18-month investigation, the BBC identified six platforms promoted on Telegram claiming to operate more than 180 hotel-room spy cameras, many capable of livestreaming guests’ activities. Monitoring one site for seven months revealed footage from 54 cameras, suggesting thousands may have been recorded.

One agent, known as “AKA,” charged about 450 yuan ($65) monthly for access to livestreams. His Telegram channels, at times boasting up to 10,000 members, hosted archives containing more than 6,000 videos dating back to 2017. Subscribers openly discussed and judged unsuspecting victims while watching the streams.

Investigators traced one camera to a hotel in Zhengzhou, where it was hidden inside a wall ventilation unit aimed directly at the bed. Even a commercially available camera detector failed to identify it.

Advocacy groups say removing such content remains difficult, particularly when platforms are slow to respond. Meanwhile, victims like Eric and his girlfriend continue to live in fear of being recognized, avoiding hotels and public exposure as the psychological toll endures.