 MP News: Youth Held For Indulging In Unnatural Sex With Cow; Protesting Torches Three Shops After VIRAL VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Youth Held For Indulging In Unnatural Sex With Cow; Protesting Torches Three Shops After VIRAL VIDEO

MP News: Youth Held For Indulging In Unnatural Sex With Cow; Protesting Torches Three Shops After VIRAL VIDEO

A youth was detained in Betul after allegedly assaulting a cow, triggering tension in Damjipura village. After a video went viral, angry locals vandalised and set fire to three shops, including the accused’s store. Fire brigade teams controlled the blaze, while heavy police force was deployed. Authorities said the situation is now under control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was taken into police custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a cow in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Sunday.

A video related to the incident went viral on social media, which led to anger among locals and members of Hindu organisations.

Following the video, large crowds gathered in the village and began protesting around 10 am on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place in Damjipura village, about 110 km from the district headquarters.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026: ‘Make Traffic Rules A Habit,' Says District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal
Thane Road Safety Campaign 2026: ‘Make Traffic Rules A Habit,' Says District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal
Congress Leader P Chidambaram Slams Union Budget, Says Economic Survey Ignored | VIDEO
Congress Leader P Chidambaram Slams Union Budget, Says Economic Survey Ignored | VIDEO
Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi Nagar
Thane Road Rage: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaulted With Iron Rod After Accident In Gandhi Nagar
VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz Collapses On Court In TEARS After Clinching Historic Australian Open 2026 Championship
VIDEO: Carlos Alcaraz Collapses On Court In TEARS After Clinching Historic Australian Open 2026 Championship

The video related to the incident is disturbing in nature and has been made private to prevent further circulation.

According to reports, people came to know about the matter after the video started circulating online. By Sunday morning, large crowds had gathered in the village and protests began around 10 am.

Mob set youth's shop on fire

As anger grew, some people turned violent. The mob first set fire to the accused youth’s shop. After that, two puncture repair shops and one radio shop nearby were also attacked and burnt. Fire brigade teams were called to the spot and managed to control the flames. The shops suffered heavy damage due to the fire.

Police officials said the situation became tense very quickly as people from nearby areas also reached the village.

To prevent further violence, a heavy police force was deployed. Senior officers rushed to the spot and kept a close watch on the situation.

Read Also
MP News: Nurse Drinks Pesticide ON CAMERA; Accuses Principal Of Harassment Before Suicide Attempt
article-image

The accused, identified as Abbu, has been detained by the police. He is being questioned, and further action will be taken after the investigation. Mohda police station in-charge V.K. Maurya said they did not expect the matter to escalate to such a large level but added that the situation is now under control.

The SDOP confirmed that police teams are still stationed in the village to maintain peace.

Authorities have appealed to residents not to spread rumours and to cooperate with the police as the investigation continues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026 Updates: Scholarships, Student Loans Will Ease Education Expense For Middle...
Union Budget 2026 Updates: Scholarships, Student Loans Will Ease Education Expense For Middle...
Union Budget 2026 Bhopal Speaks: Women Hail 'Growth-Oriented' Budget, But Call Implementation...
Union Budget 2026 Bhopal Speaks: Women Hail 'Growth-Oriented' Budget, But Call Implementation...
Union Budget 2026: Investments In Digital Infrastructure & AI To Enhance Indian Institutes' Global...
Union Budget 2026: Investments In Digital Infrastructure & AI To Enhance Indian Institutes' Global...
MP News: Youth Held For Indulging In Unnatural Sex With Cow; Protesting Torches Three Shops After...
MP News: Youth Held For Indulging In Unnatural Sex With Cow; Protesting Torches Three Shops After...
Union Budget 2026 Sportspersons' Speak: Push To 'Khelo India Mission' Will Open New Avenues For...
Union Budget 2026 Sportspersons' Speak: Push To 'Khelo India Mission' Will Open New Avenues For...