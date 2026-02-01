MP News: Youth Held For Indulging In Unnatural Sex With Cow; Protesting Torches Three Shops After VIRAL VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was taken into police custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a cow in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Sunday.

A video related to the incident went viral on social media, which led to anger among locals and members of Hindu organisations.

Following the video, large crowds gathered in the village and began protesting around 10 am on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place in Damjipura village, about 110 km from the district headquarters.

The video related to the incident is disturbing in nature and has been made private to prevent further circulation.

According to reports, people came to know about the matter after the video started circulating online. By Sunday morning, large crowds had gathered in the village and protests began around 10 am.

Mob set youth's shop on fire

As anger grew, some people turned violent. The mob first set fire to the accused youth’s shop. After that, two puncture repair shops and one radio shop nearby were also attacked and burnt. Fire brigade teams were called to the spot and managed to control the flames. The shops suffered heavy damage due to the fire.

Police officials said the situation became tense very quickly as people from nearby areas also reached the village.

To prevent further violence, a heavy police force was deployed. Senior officers rushed to the spot and kept a close watch on the situation.

The accused, identified as Abbu, has been detained by the police. He is being questioned, and further action will be taken after the investigation. Mohda police station in-charge V.K. Maurya said they did not expect the matter to escalate to such a large level but added that the situation is now under control.

The SDOP confirmed that police teams are still stationed in the village to maintain peace.

Authorities have appealed to residents not to spread rumours and to cooperate with the police as the investigation continues.