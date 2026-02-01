MP News: Nurse Drinks Pesticide ON CAMERA; Accuses Principal Of Harassment Before Suicide Attempt

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman staff nurse allegedly tried to end her life by drinking pesticide in front of a camera after accusing her school principal and others of harassment in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Before taking the extreme step, she recorded a video message in which she spoke about the mental pressure and problems she was facing at her workplace.

Congress leader and MLA Vikrant Bhuria shared the video on X and demanded strict action and a proper investigation into the matter.

In the video, Jagrati introduced herself and said, “Hello, I am Jagrati, a staff nurse. I work at Eklavya Vidyalaya. Rani madam troubles me a lot. Because of this, I am taking this step.” She alleged that Principal Avinash Rani Sharma had been harassing her for a long time.

She further claimed that she had earlier filed complaints and FIRs against the principal over some irregularities in the school. However, she said she was being pressured to withdraw the complaints if she wanted to keep her job. According to her, the principal, Amit Kushwaha, and a security guard were constantly troubling her.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the nurse, identified as Jagrati Inwati, is posted at Eklavya Residential School.

Jagrati also said that when she went to the school campus, she was asked to leave and not allowed to work. She named the people she held responsible and said that if anything happened to her, strict action should be taken against them.

Soon after consuming pesticide, she was rushed to a private hospital in Jabalpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Vikrant Bhuria, in his X post, says, an Adivasi woman staff nurse at Eklavya Residential School, Rampur, Jabalpur, was forced to attempt suicide after facing continuous harassment by the principal despite filing written complaints with the Tribal Department and police.

He claims Mohan Yadav government of ignoring her pleas and demanded immediate legal action, justice, protection, and dignity for Adivasi women.

Police officials said they have started looking into the case and will take action after investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

The incident has raised serious concerns about workplace harassment and the safety of employees.

Further details are awaited as the nurse continues to receive medical care at the hospital.