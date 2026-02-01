 Bhopal News: Illegal Tubewell Drilling Alleged On Government Land
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of illegal tubewell drilling on government land at Bhojpur Club in Bhopal’s upscale E-1 and E-2 Arera Colony have raised concerns over groundwater exploitation though district administration has yet to take action.

A formal complaint was submitted on Saturday to district collector, alleging that tubewells are being drilled using heavy machinery without mandatory permission from Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

The complaint claims the activity is in clear violation of groundwater conservation laws and is taking place on government-owned land within a residential area.

According to CGWA regulations issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, extraction of groundwater without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) is illegal.

RTI activist Nitin Saxena, who filed the complaint, has urged the administration to immediately seize the drilling machines and vehicles used, register FIRs and impose environmental compensation.

When contacted, LN Rajput, manager of Bhojpur Club, said he was unaware of CGWA regulations. Kolar SDM PC Pandey said there was no restriction on tubewell drilling and assured of action after an investigation.

