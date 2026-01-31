 Bhopal News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Seeks Four Times Guideline Price For Land Acquisition
Bhopal News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Seeks Four Times Guideline Price For Land Acquisition

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has demanded that farmers be paid four times the government guideline price for land acquisition in Madhya Pradesh. BKS leader Rajendra Paliwal said current rates are too low and do not allow farmers to buy new land. He urged the state to follow other states that offer higher compensation. A ministerial committee will soon submit its report to the government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Bhopal News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Seeks Four Times Guideline Price For Land Acquisition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of submitting suggestions to committee of ministers formed to seek public opinion on land acquisition pricing, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) demanded payment of four times guideline price for acquired land.

BKS national executive member Rajendra Paliwal said organisation supports development in state and country, but not at cost of farmers. He said land prices are skyrocketing, while government guideline rates remain very low. In such circumstances, compensation based on guideline rates does not allow farmers to purchase land elsewhere after acquisition, forcing many to become labourers.

In Madhya Pradesh, farmers are currently paid two times guideline price for land acquisition. Paliwal pointed out that several other states are paying four times guideline rates and demanded that MP government adopt same formula.

Sources said ministerial committee comprising PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap will submit its report on suggestions to government shortly, after which final decision will be taken on the issue.

