MP News: 'Ye Apradh Hai,' PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Accuses BJP, BLOs Of Misusing Form 7 & Removing Congress Supporters From Voter List; Urges Workers To File FIR -- VIDEO

MP News: 'Ye Apradh Hai,' PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Accused BJP Of Removing Party Members From Voter List, Urges To File FIR -- VIDEO | X / Jitu Patwari

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, on Friday, alleged that the BJP is misusing the ‘Form 7’-- a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) procedures, against the grand old party.

He claimed that the government is forcing the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to use Form 7 and ‘object to the inclusion of’ and ‘remove’ the names of Congress leaders and workers from the voter list.

What is Form 7?

Form 7 is an application used in India to object to the inclusion of a person’s name or to request the deletion of a name from the electoral roll (voter list).

It is submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer when a voter is found to be ineligible, has shifted, is deceased, or has been wrongly included, in order to keep the voter list accurate and updated.

मैं मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस परिवार के सभी नेताओं और साथियों से आग्रह करता हूँ कि अपने क्षेत्र में जहाँ भी SIR के तहत BLO/अधिकारी/BJP BLA गड़बड़ी कर रहा हो, उसके खिलाफ थाने में जाकर FIR दर्ज करवाएँ।



संविधान ने मतदान का अधिकार दिया है, इस पर हम आँच नहीं आने देंगे। pic.twitter.com/CvQgIlQgTj — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 30, 2026

‘Register FIR’

The PCC chief said, “Bharat mein nagrik ko kisi ne vote dene se ya uske vote ko nirvachan me kaam lene se roka, wo apradh hai. Jin sathoyon ke naam soch samajh kar, yeh keh kar ki yeh vote Congress ke hai isliye katwana hai..Yani ye apradh kar rahe hai wo log…..(In India, stopping a citizen from voting or preventing their vote from being used in an election is a crime. If anyone is deliberately trying to remove names by saying that these votes belong to Congress and should be deleted, then they are committing a crime.)”

Patwari further added, “Main Madhya Pradesh Congress parivaar ke sabhi netaon aur saathiyon se aagrah karta hoon ki apne kshetra mein jahan bhi SIR ke tahat BLO/adhikari/BJP BLA gadbadi kar raha ho, uske khilaaf thane jaakar FIR darj karvaayen…..(I urge all leaders and workers of the Madhya Pradesh Congress family to go to the police station and file an FIR against anyone creating irregularities under the SIR process, including BLOs, officials, or BJP BLAs, in their respective areas.)”

मैं राऊ विधानसभा के एक बूथ का कांग्रेस पार्टी से BLA हूँ, जहाँ सरकारी BLO और BJP का BLA मिलकर षड्यंत्र के तहत पात्र मतदाताओं के नाम काट रहे हैं।



दोनों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करवाने आज राजेंद्र नगर थाने पहुँचा। pic.twitter.com/dbbRtkXSpL — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) January 30, 2026

INC writes to EC

The statement came after the Indian National Congress wrote an urgent letter to the Election Commission.

The grand old party accused the BJP of misusing the EC’s ‘Form 7’ to wrongly remove genuine voters from the voter list.

Congress said this is happening during the Claim and Objection process of the SIR in several states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.