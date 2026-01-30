 MP News: 'Ye Apradh Hai,' PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Accuses BJP, BLOs Of Misusing Form 7 & Removing Congress Supporters From Voter List; Urges Workers To File FIR -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Ye Apradh Hai,' PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Accuses BJP, BLOs Of Misusing Form 7 & Removing Congress Supporters From Voter List; Urges Workers To File FIR -- VIDEO

MP News: 'Ye Apradh Hai,' PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Accuses BJP, BLOs Of Misusing Form 7 & Removing Congress Supporters From Voter List; Urges Workers To File FIR -- VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of misusing Form 7 under the Special Intensive Revision process to remove Congress workers’ names from voter lists. He said blocking voting rights is a crime and urged party workers to file FIRs against irregularities. The Congress has also written to the Election Commission.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 'Ye Apradh Hai,' PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Accused BJP Of Removing Party Members From Voter List, Urges To File FIR -- VIDEO | X / Jitu Patwari

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari, on Friday, alleged that the BJP is misusing the ‘Form 7’-- a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) procedures, against the grand old party.

He claimed that the government is forcing the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to use Form 7 and ‘object to the inclusion of’ and ‘remove’ the names of Congress leaders and workers from the voter list.

What is Form 7?

Form 7 is an application used in India to object to the inclusion of a person’s name or to request the deletion of a name from the electoral roll (voter list). 

FPJ Shorts
What Is Soft Off Day? New Concept To Cut Off Boring Work Hours At Office: Explained
What Is Soft Off Day? New Concept To Cut Off Boring Work Hours At Office: Explained
OG Rambha Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer, 69, Grooves To Her Iconic Track At Wedding In Siliguri, Wins Hearts: 'Still Can't Believe...' - VIDEO
OG Rambha Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer, 69, Grooves To Her Iconic Track At Wedding In Siliguri, Wins Hearts: 'Still Can't Believe...' - VIDEO
Mumbai Overtakes Delhi In Air Pollution With AQI At 211, While Capital Improves To 185
Mumbai Overtakes Delhi In Air Pollution With AQI At 211, While Capital Improves To 185
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are

It is submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer when a voter is found to be ineligible, has shifted, is deceased, or has been wrongly included, in order to keep the voter list accurate and updated.

‘Register FIR’

The PCC chief said, “Bharat mein nagrik ko kisi ne vote dene se ya uske vote ko nirvachan me kaam lene se roka, wo apradh hai. Jin sathoyon ke naam soch samajh kar, yeh keh kar ki yeh vote Congress ke hai isliye katwana hai..Yani ye apradh kar rahe hai wo log…..(In India, stopping a citizen from voting or preventing their vote from being used in an election is a crime. If anyone is deliberately trying to remove names by saying that these votes belong to Congress and should be deleted, then they are committing a crime.)”

Patwari further added, “Main Madhya Pradesh Congress parivaar ke sabhi netaon aur saathiyon se aagrah karta hoon ki apne kshetra mein jahan bhi SIR ke tahat BLO/adhikari/BJP BLA gadbadi kar raha ho, uske khilaaf thane jaakar FIR darj karvaayen…..(I urge all leaders and workers of the Madhya Pradesh Congress family to go to the police station and file an FIR against anyone creating irregularities under the SIR process, including BLOs, officials, or BJP BLAs, in their respective areas.)” 

Read Also
Indore News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Triggers Row With 'Baap PWD Minister Hai' Remarks;...
article-image

INC writes to EC

The statement came after the Indian National Congress wrote an urgent letter to the Election Commission. 

The grand old party accused the BJP of misusing the EC’s ‘Form 7’ to wrongly remove genuine voters from the voter list.

Congress said this is happening during the Claim and Objection process of the SIR in several states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.

Read Also
MP News: BJP, Congress Leaders Rise Above Party Lines To Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Triggers Row With 'Baap PWD Minister Hai' Remarks;...
Indore News: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Triggers Row With 'Baap PWD Minister Hai' Remarks;...
MP Highway Horror: 4 Dead In Bhind After Speeding Truck Collides With Car Amid Dense Fog
MP Highway Horror: 4 Dead In Bhind After Speeding Truck Collides With Car Amid Dense Fog
MP News: BJP, Congress Leaders Rise Above Party Lines To Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death...
MP News: BJP, Congress Leaders Rise Above Party Lines To Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹25 Crore Grand Pashupatinath Lok Complex In Mandsaur
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹25 Crore Grand Pashupatinath Lok Complex In Mandsaur
Bus Accident News: Ajmer-Sheopur Bus Overturns After Driver Falls Asleep; Eight Injured
Bus Accident News: Ajmer-Sheopur Bus Overturns After Driver Falls Asleep; Eight Injured